Canelo Alvarez becomes WBC No. 1 contender: Could a Terence Crawford rematch be next?

It’s been just days since Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight titles on September 13. The boxing world is still processing Crawford’s historic performance, widely regarded as one of the finest showings in recent decades. Yet, discussions are quickly turning to what comes next for these two generational talents.

Both fighters face lucrative opportunities ahead, and retirement seems unlikely. A rematch between Crawford and Canelo is already being viewed as the most compelling next step, offering both the chance to settle unfinished business and capitalize on the financial rewards a second bout would bring.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released its first super middleweight rankings following the fight, listing Canelo Alvarez as the new No. 1 contender. This is the first of the four major sanctioning bodies to issue updated standings after the bout, keeping Alvarez at the forefront of the division despite his recent loss.

Could Canelo Alvarez’s new WBC ranking lead to a Crawford rematch?

While Alvarez once held the WBC super middleweight title, the updated rankings now position him as the top contender in the division. This shift ensures he remains in the conversation for high-profile fights, and a rematch with Crawford becomes a realistic scenario if negotiations align.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford talk at a press conference following their undisputed title fight. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)

The outcome of this ranking is likely to influence fight promotions and decisions in the coming months, with boxing fans eager to see whether Canelo and Crawford will face off again.

Just a few days ago, Terence Crawford’s camp delivered a firm response regarding potential immediate bouts against David Benavidez and Jaron “Boots” Ennis, clarifying what his next career steps might look like. That update came shortly before the WBC officially released its new super middleweight rankings, placing Canelo Alvarez as the No. 1 contender.

As the boxing world watches, the focus now turns to upcoming negotiations and scheduling, which will determine if a Crawford-Canelo rematch becomes the next marquee event in the super middleweight division.

