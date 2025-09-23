The countdown is on for the highly anticipated exhibition between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul, set for November 14. The bout, initially planned for Atlanta, was relocated to Miami after promotional and regulatory challenges in Georgia. Despite the controversy surrounding the matchup, fight organizers have clarified the rules to ensure a decisive outcome.

At the heart of the discussion is the striking weight disparity. Davis, a lightweight world champion, normally competes at 9st 9lb (61kg), while Paul, who has fought primarily as a cruiserweight, has competed at 14st 4lb (90.7kg). To address concerns, the Florida Athletic Commission (FAC) approved a maximum weight of 13st 13lb (88kg) for the exhibition, along with other safety and scoring measures.

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, which represents Paul, explained that the fight will feature 10 three-minute rounds, scored by three commission-approved professional judges. Both fighters will wear 12oz gloves, and the bout will follow the highest level of anti-doping protocols through USADA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How will the fighters adjust to the rules and weight limits?

Paul, 28, holds a 12-1 professional record, while Davis, 30, boasts 30 wins and one draw. Both are licensed professionals, but the result will not count toward their official records. Bidarian confirmed that knockouts are possible under the FAC-approved rules.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“When Tank and Jake enter the squared circle to go to battle, they will be wearing 12oz gloves,” Bidarian said during a press conference. “Sitting ringside will be three world-class professional judges that will score every round to ensure there’s a decisive outcome.”

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez becomes WBC No. 1 contender: Could a Terence Crawford rematch be next?

Davis acknowledged the size difference but remains confident in his speed and technical ability. “I’m much quicker than him. He’s much stronger and much bigger, but we all know that it’s harder for taller fighters to fight a shorter one,” Davis said. “Every time I fight, it’s fireworks.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paul emphasized the opportunity to deliver an explosive performance. “I haven’t got a knockout in a long time, so I’m itching. I’m just excited to be able to deliver that for the fans and have another most viral knockout ever,” Paul stated.

SurveyWho has the edge in the upcoming Paul vs. Davis exhibition? Who has the edge in the upcoming Paul vs. Davis exhibition? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to expect from the unusual matchup

The exhibition raises questions about strategy, endurance, and the effectiveness of each fighter’s style given the weight differences. Paul previously fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson last year, drawing criticism, while Davis was originally scheduled for a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. after their controversial draw in March. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Davis’ speed and Paul’s size factor into the 10-round exhibition.