Jake Paul reveals ‘large knockout bonus’ ahead of controversial Gervonta Davis fight

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are set for a highly controversial super fight marked by a significant weight difference, with Paul confirming a large knockout bonus for the victor.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jake Paul poses during a press conference.
© Megan Briggs/Getty Images for NetflixJake Paul poses during a press conference.

The upcoming super fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis has become one of the most debated events in boxing. Scheduled for November 14, the bout is drawing attention not only for the fighters but also for the staggering weight difference between them. Paul, “The Problem Child,” is riding a six-fight win streak, including a dominant performance over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, brings elite experience and skill to the matchup, making the clash a high-profile spectacle despite its classification as an exhibition fight. Fighters will wear 12oz gloves, and Paul faces a maximum weight limit of 195 lbs, intensifying discussions about the size disparity.

Notably, Paul revealed on the DOUBL3 COVERAGE PODCAST that a “large knockout bonus” will be awarded to the winner: “If someone knocks the other one out, they’re gonna get a big, big bonus.”

Location shift

Originally scheduled for the State Farm Arena in Georgia, the bout faced uncertainty after Most Valuable Promotions withdrew its request to host the event. The fight has now been moved to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Paul’s growing boxing profile

In his short professional career, Paul has become one of boxing’s most high-profile stars. His earnings in recent fights have surpassed many established boxers, reflecting both his popularity and the commercial interest surrounding his matches.

