At Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Jermell Charlo will fight Brian Castaño in the expected revenge match to unify all super welterweight world titles. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States.

The long-awaited rematch between the two champions will finally arrive, after the fight ended in a draw on July 17, 2021. It will be the chance to finally own a unified super welterweight champion, and after what was a great first fight, the fighters are ready to drop everything in a rematch.

The American champion has a record as a professional in 36 fights of 34 wins (18 of them by KO) 1 loss and 1 draw; while the Argentine (who is undefeated in professionalism) has a record in 19 matches of 19 wins (12 of them by KO) 2 draws and of course no losses. The high percentage of KO stands out in both, which is always a positive fact before any fight.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño: Date

The unification bout of the super welterweight category between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, will take place this Saturday, May 14 at 9:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET).

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño

can be watched in the United States on: Showtime.


