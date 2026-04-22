Manny Pacquiao questions Floyd Mayweather’s ‘GOAT’ claim ahead of rematch fight

The debate over boxing’s greatest of all time has resurfaced as Manny Pacquiao openly questioned Floyd Mayweather’s self-proclaimed “GOAT” status ahead of their looming rematch. Both legends are set to square off once more on September 19 in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao suggested that Mayweather‘s legacy should be viewed differently when compared to his own career achievements. “He’s a self-proclaimed GOAT. He cannot claim that he’s the only undefeated fighter who retired. There’s at least more than 15 fighters that retired undefeated,” Pacquiao said in an interview with Inside the Ring.

The renewed attention comes more than a decade after their first bout, with both fighters now well past their primes at ages 47 and 49. While neither is expected to replicate their peak form, the rematch has reignited discussions about legacy, dominance, and where each fighter truly stands in boxing history, especially as Mayweather faces contract conflicts that could impact Pacquiao rematch.

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Pacquiao highlights multi-division success in GOAT debate

Pacquiao pointed to his unique accomplishments as a key argument in the ongoing debate over boxing’s greatest fighter. His career includes world titles across eight weight divisions, a record unmatched in the sport.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. greets people at halftime of the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“But I can claim [that I’m] the only eight-division world champion in history,” Pacquiao said, adding that he is also the only fighter to win world titles across four different decades.

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Legacy discussion continues ahead of high-profile rematch

Mayweather’s unbeaten 50-0 record remains one of the most recognized achievements in boxing history, placing him among an elite group of undefeated champions. However, Pacquiao’s résumé and longevity continue to fuel arguments in his favor among boxing fans and analysts.

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As both icons prepare to share the ring once again, the conversation surrounding their legacies is expected to intensify, adding another chapter to one of boxing’s most debated rivalries.