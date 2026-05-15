Oleksandr Usyk reportedly has ‘no interest’ in a Daniel Dubois trilogy fight for ‘good reason’

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk reportedly has no interest in a trilogy fight against Daniel Dubois despite ongoing heavyweight speculation.

After Oleksandr Usyk’s team responded to growing interest in a potential David Benavidez fight, the heavyweight champion reportedly has no plans to pursue a third bout with Daniel Dubois, despite continued speculation about a possible trilogy later this year.

According to boxing insider Mike Coppinger, Usyk’s team has little interest in revisiting the rivalry after the Ukrainian star already defeated Dubois twice in previous meetings. “I spoke to Usyk’s advisor, Sergey Lapin. You don’t have to worry about a Dubois fight. There’s not any interest there – for good reason,” Coppinger said during an appearance on Inside The Ring.

The comments come as Usyk prepares to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza.

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Usyk focused on new challenges instead of trilogy bout

Usyk has already built one of the most accomplished résumés in modern boxing, becoming a multi-time undisputed champion while defeating elite names such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Dubois multiple times.

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off ahead of their Heavyweight fight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Because of that success, reports suggest the 39-year-old is more interested in pursuing fresh challenges rather than revisiting opponents he has already beaten convincingly.

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If Usyk successfully defends his titles against Verhoeven as expected, he could next be ordered to face WBC interim heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel later this year.

Dubois still remains major heavyweight contender

Although Usyk reportedly has no interest in another fight, Dubois remains firmly in the heavyweight title picture after continuing his recent rise. The British fighter recently captured attention by stopping Fabio Wardley in the 11th round to become a two-time world champion, strengthening his standing among the division’s top contenders.

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Still, with Usyk’s camp seemingly focused elsewhere, a trilogy fight currently appears unlikely despite the commercial interest such a matchup could generate within the heavyweight division.