Saul “Canelo” Alvarez entered the ring against Terence Crawford with a reputation as one of boxing’s most versatile and powerful fighters. Yet, in his recent defeat, Canelo struggled to adjust to Crawford’s speed and angles, leaving fans and analysts questioning what went wrong.

The fight exposed gaps in Canelo’s usual in-fight adaptability. Despite his lifelong partnership with Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez seemed unable to make the adjustments necessary to counter Crawford’s technique. His corner provided limited solutions between rounds, and the Mexican superstar’s frustration was apparent.

Former promoter and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya weighed in on Canelo’s future, highlighting a potential solution. “The only thing that I can tell him or give him advice is ‘get a new trainer,’” De La Hoya said, according to CBS Sports. “I can’t advise him on retiring or staying in boxing; that’s a very personal decision.“

“But I can say, get a new trainer, you’ll do better, a new trainer will teach you different tricks. Imagine him getting one of the best trainers in the world like a Ronnie Shields who’s going to teach you footwork, who’s going to teach you speed and movement and not be so heavy on your feet. So imagine with his power and his reflexes — he still has a chance to fight several more fights with the elites, but he needs a new trainer.” De La Hoya added.

Terence Crawford exchanges punches with Canelo Alvarez in their undisputed super middleweight title fight. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Could a trainer switch revitalize Canelo?

De La Hoya’s advice stems from a career-long perspective on elite boxing. He pointed out that Canelo’s footwork and movement were exposed by Crawford, and that other technicians like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol had previously frustrated Canelo with similar precision. A new trainer could potentially add dimensions to Canelo’s game, helping him remain competitive at the highest level.

The road ahead for Canelo

Canelo is still capable of competing with the best, particularly against fighters who engage him in styles favorable to his strengths. De La Hoya emphasized that Canelo’s power and reflexes remain elite and that careful matchmaking could allow him to continue racking up victories. Whether Canelo heeds the advice to switch trainers or sticks with Reynoso will be critical for his next chapter, possibly including a rematch with Crawford.

