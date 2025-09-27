Gervonta Davis drops retirement bombshell, declares boxing ‘dead’ ahead of Jake Paul fight

The boxing world has been left unsettled after Gervonta Davis revealed his future in the sport may be coming to an abrupt end. Just weeks before his scheduled exhibition against Jake Paul, Davis shared a message that suggested retirement could follow the highly publicized bout.

The matchup, set for November 14 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, has already sparked controversy. Fans and analysts question the validity of pitting Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, against an established champion like Davis. The weight disparity alone has been a major talking point, with Paul recently competing close to 200 pounds while Davis has long dominated at lightweight.

Now, with Davis’ cryptic words hanging over the fight, uncertainty grows not only about the event itself but about whether one of boxing’s biggest names will continue in the sport at all.

Is Gervonta Davis ready to walk away?

At just 30 years old, Davis should still be in his prime. Yet he has repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction with the state of the sport. “BOXING IS DEAD. I am (retiring) in 8 weeks,” Davis reportedly wrote before deactivating his social media accounts.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul face off at news conference for their exhibition match. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The declaration echoed earlier frustrations following his March fight against Lamont Roach Jr., where controversy over officiating left him disillusioned. His words now carry added weight with the Jake Paul exhibition looming.

Ryan Garcia adds to the backlash

The announcement has fueled criticism already surrounding the Davis-Paul fight. Former rival Ryan Garcia has been outspoken, blasting the matchup as dishonest given the drastic size difference. “You are fighting a 135-pound fighter, but you don’t see how that is a bit misleading,” Garcia posted on X, also accusing Paul of inflating his weight post-weigh-in.

Paul, in turn, responded with mockery, pointing to Garcia’s prior knockout loss to Davis. The war of words has only intensified the spotlight on a fight that many believe underscores boxing’s ongoing identity crisis.

What comes next for Davis and the sport?

As the countdown to November 14 continues, Davis’ future remains clouded by doubt. Whether his retirement remarks prove final or a heat-of-the-moment statement, the implications are enormous. A win or loss against Paul could mark his farewell to the ring, leaving fans to wonder what legacy “Tank” will leave behind if this truly is the end.