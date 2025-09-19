Oscar De La Hoya slams UFC’s Dana White and Canelo Alvarez after Terence Crawford’s shocking win

Terence Crawford stunned the boxing world this past weekend, defeating Canelo Alvarez to capture the undisputed super middleweight title. While fans and analysts celebrated Crawford’s historic win, one former promoter had a very different reaction.

Oscar De La Hoya, the longtime boxing icon and promoter, wasted no time reigniting his feud with UFC president Dana White. The comments came just days after Crawford’s shocking upset, underscoring De La Hoya’s ongoing frustration with both White and Alvarez.

During a fiery statement, De La Hoya criticized White’s promotional approach and questioned Alvarez’s legacy, suggesting that many of his high-profile victories were “fluff” and that the only serious opponents he faced—Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol, and Crawford—all outclassed him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

De La Hoya targets Dana White and Canelo

“I promoted Canelo’s entire career and it was a huge fluff,” De La Hoya said via Instagram. “The only real fighters he’s faced were Mayweather, Bivol, and Crawford, and they all toyed with him.”

Canelo exchanges punches with Crawford in their undisputed super middleweight title fight. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Advertisement

He didn’t stop at Alvarez. De La Hoya mocked White’s appearance and questioned his accountability when discussing the Muhammad Ali Act, adding: “Dana White didn’t have his best week, his t-shirt shrank smaller every minute, especially when he was questioned about his attempt to amend the Muhammad Ali Act… TKO needs it to change so they can f— fighters over.”

Advertisement

see also Ilia Topuria makes surprising challenge to Terence Crawford after boxer claims he doesn’t know the UFC star

According to De La Hoya, White even skipped much of the undercard on fight night, showing up only for the main event while reportedly watching UFC on his phone. “After this debacle, he decides to skip the undercard and shows up in the beginning of the main event… Dana, Canelo, f— you,” De La Hoya concluded.

Advertisement

History of the White–De La Hoya feud

De La Hoya and White’s tension is longstanding, often erupting over fighter pay, promotional practices, and the dynamics between boxing and MMA. Their rivalry escalated publicly in 2017 when White promoted the crossover fight Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, which De La Hoya vocally opposed.

Despite De La Hoya’s tirade, White has yet to respond directly. Over recent weeks, he has defended the UFC’s growth and star power, citing record business performance and a landmark $7.7 billion TV deal designed to reshape the promotion’s broadcast future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWho has the stronger argument in the De La Hoya vs. White feud? Who has the stronger argument in the De La Hoya vs. White feud? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

As the boxing and MMA worlds digest Crawford’s stunning victory, the feud between De La Hoya, White, and Canelo adds yet another layer of intrigue. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see whether this latest exchange sparks a new chapter in one of combat sports’ most public rivalries.