Despite just announcing his upcoming fight against Javier Fortuna, Ryan Garcia has already lined up his third and final fight of 2022: a mega-fight with millions of dollars against Gervonta Davis leaked by his promoter Oscar de la Hoya.

Ryan Garcia's boxing career appears to be finally reaching the levels he has long desired. Not only has the 23-year-old Californian just submitted his next fight against Javier Fortuna, but he has one more fight lined up for 2022, one that would be surrounded by millions of dollars against Gervonta Davis, according to Oscar de la Hoya. Both already have started the first round in social media ring.

What is a fact is that the Lightweight prospect has a test that might not go so well for his undefeated boxing career so far. Javier Fortuna is a guy twice his experience and he will want to take advantage of this opportunity he has to be able to get on higher paying cards.

First of all, for the fight that De la Hoya leaked to happen, King Ry has to show better skills next July 16 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles against Fortuna, since in his previous presentation, in April of this year, he suffered too much against Emmanuel Tagoe, who is nothing like the lions that await Garcia at the top of 135 pounds.

Oscar de la Hoya thrills all Ryan Garcia fans

The CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, and a boxing legend himself, knows the industry inside out. He has set his machinery in motion to achieve a clash that would mean the undisputed entry to the elite of this sport for Ryan Garcia, but with a high risk of falling in the attempt: the opponent they are looking for is Gervonta Davis.

"I'm ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November. I'm willing to make this fight available on DAZN and Showtime PPV. Split it right down the middle and let's make this fight happen.", stated De la Hoya to Fight Hype.

The blows exchange on Twitter between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis

It is well known that at least Ryan Garcia is a heavy user of social media. His Twitter account is usually his favorite medium to announce details of his boxing career and to harass the rivals he seeks to attract to the ring, as in the case of Gervonta Davis.

After watching the 135-pound all-title fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr., Garcia asked Davis to put on more of a show when they face each other in the ring, to which Tank responded in a not-so-polite manner.

To this, King Ry took the bait and responded by threatening to charge him for the insult when they finally fight in a ring: "Oh yeah you say shut the f*k up but you were screaming I’m next. You should want this fight, don’t trip your disrespect will be addressed!! Promise you that B****".