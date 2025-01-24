Julio Cesar Chavez, the widely revered Mexican boxing legend, is known for his calm and composed demeanor. However, during his son Omar’s pre-fight press conference, Chavez showed a fiery and rare side, surprising many with his heated reaction.

Mexico has produced some of the greatest boxers in history, and for many fans, Julio Cesar Chavez stands as the greatest of all time, followed closely by Canelo Alvarez.

Chavez retired with an incredible professional record of 107-6-2, totaling 115 bouts. Early in his career, he fought up to seven times a year, showcasing his unparalleled work ethic and dominance in the ring.

Julio Cesar Chavez defends his son Omar by slamming rival at press conference

With 107 wins—85 of them by knockout—and only six losses, Julio Cesar Chavez built a legacy that many hoped his sons would continue. However, things didn’t turn out as expected.

His eldest son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was once touted as a rival to Canelo Alvarez for the title of the best Mexican boxer of their era. Yet, Chavez Jr. failed to live up to those expectations, falling short in skill and focus compared to Canelo’s disciplined career.

Omar Chavez, now 35, continues to fight professionally but has similarly struggled to meet his father’s lofty expectations. Still, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. firmly believes in his son’s abilities, especially against Misael ‘Chino’ Rodriguez, Omar’s upcoming opponent. Chavez Sr. has made it clear he will defend his son at all costs.

This Saturday, Omar will face Rodriguez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The fight was initially scheduled for October last year, but Rodriguez withdrew, claiming the bout was rigged. Chavez Sr. has since labeled him a “coward.”

At the pre-fight press conference, Chavez Sr. lashed out at Rodriguez, responding to the opponent’s controversial remarks about Omar. In a rare display of anger, the legendary boxer fiercely defended his son, showing a side of him that fans rarely see.

“I do not agree, as if he were the important one, as if to say ‘I am in charge here’ and leave the fight lying,” Chavez Sr. said on Rodriguez not fighting last year with Omar. “That is not professionalism, that is not being a fighter, why do you get into the ring if you are going to have issues with the weight? I hope that just as the two of them are talking it will be a great fight, I am confident, it will be hard for both of them. But with all due respect Misael, with all due respect Chino, I think we’re going to f*** you.”

Why did Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fail to carry on the legacy?

After Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.’s retirement, fans wondered if any of his sons could uphold his storied legacy. The responsibility initially fell on his eldest son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but he failed to live up to the high expectations.

Despite his talent, Chavez Jr. struggled with numerous issues outside the ring, including discipline and focus, which derailed his career. While he had the chance to compete with Canelo Alvarez for the spotlight, his off-the-ring troubles ultimately crushed his chances of becoming a great pugilist.

