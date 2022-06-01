The victory of Gervonta Davis against Rolando Romero had consequences not only boxing for Ryan Garcia, as he bet against the Tank and had to pay a large amount to Errol Spence Jr. and now would seek to collect from Davis.

Gervonta Davis delivered a resounding knockout to Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which put him as the main contender in the Lightweight division, over Ryan Garcia, who also had to face another negative consequence for the victory of Tank Davis.

Ryan Garcia was confident that Rolly would end Gervonta Davis' undefeated streak and bet Errol Spence Jr. on Romero to win. Everything was going well for Garcia until round six, when the Baltimore native used his power to knock out his foe.

In social networks, Errol Spence Jr. confirmed that Ryan Garcia is a guy that keeps his promises, since he has already paid him the amount they bet on Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero, which was $20,000. Nobody likes to lose money, that's why Ryan would seek to collect that amount directly to Tank.

Ryan Garcia's Twitter threat to Gervonta Davis

In Ryan Garcia's favorite fighting arena after a boxing ring, social media, the undefeated 23-year-old prospect has already warned that he is looking to cash in on Gervonta Davis once he gets over the Javier Fortuna hurdle he faces on July 16 in Los Angeles.

"After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking", stated King Ry in another attempt to get a shot with Gervonta Davis in the ring.

Formerly, Oscar de la Hoya, Ryan Garcia's promoter, said that the only fight that could make more than $1 million in Pay-Per-View sales is the one that Ryan Garcia could star against Gervonta Davis in the Lightweight division, one of the most competitive categories nowadays in boxing.