Teddy Atlas makes bold knockout prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul fight

Legendary trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas shared his insights on the highly anticipated matchup between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul, scheduled for a ten-round exhibition at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, November 14.

The fight, announced by MVP Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian last month, will feature a maximum weight limit of 195 pounds for both fighters, a condition that has fueled debate in the boxing community. Despite the unusual weight disparity, Atlas believes Davis has the edge in skill and technique.

“He might need a ladder to do it, but Tank hits him on the chin, don’t overlook it; he’s a good puncher. I know he’s at his best as a 135-pound fighter…But if he can punch and has good technique, and he were to land, would I be shocked and is it possible that Tank Davis, a world-caliber fighter and puncher, could knock out a guy that much bigger? Yes, he could. That can happen,” Atlas said on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT.

Atlas breaks down the technical advantage

Atlas emphasized that while Jake Paul’s size and power are factors, boxing expertise and precision play a critical role. “Now, could the bigger guy knock him out? Anyone can knock out anyone if they hit them right…But in my world, it’s not about whether you have the power to knock a guy out. It’s about, do you have the technique? Do you have the expertise? Do you have the delivery system to do it?” Atlas explained.

Jake Paul will fight Gervonta Davis in November. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

He added: “The smaller guy probably has a better chance here because the bigger guy, with his power and size, has worked hard to become the best he can be. But he still isn’t at the level of expertise to land the kind of punch cleanly that he would need, even on a smaller fighter of this level of expertise.”

Risks and stakes in the Davis-Paul exhibition

Despite Atlas’ confidence in Davis, the matchup carries significant risks. Paul, who stands approximately eight inches taller and weighs nearly 60 pounds more than Davis, presents unique challenges in the ring. The exhibition has captured worldwide attention, with fans and analysts closely watching how skill, size, and power will intersect in this unusual bout.

