Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Shawn Porter predicts truth about ‘fixed fight’ claims

Former two-time world champion Shawn Porter shared his thoughts ahead of Jake Paul’s highly anticipated fight against Anthony Joshua. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Porter outlined both the good and bad news for Paul as he prepares to face the Olympic gold medalist and former heavyweight champ in Miami.

He noted that while Paul’s previous bout against Mike Tyson was often questioned, the fight was legitimate — Tyson simply wasn’t in peak condition. Facing Joshua, however, will be an entirely different challenge: the 36-year-old Brit is in prime fighting shape and far from retired.

Porter emphasized that the ongoing chatter about a “fixed fight” surrounding Paul will finally be put to rest after this matchup. “The good news is the ‘fixed fight’ talk ends Friday. The bad news? It’s probably going to be a rough night for him,” Porter said, stressing the magnitude of the challenge Paul faces in the ring.

The stakes and respect between fighters

Porter highlighted that Paul’s matches are never fixed, stressing that staging fights is illegal and that Paul’s team has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference for Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Regarding the fight itself, Porter predicted that Joshua will dominate but suggested it would be respectful if he doesn’t go for a full knockout, acknowledging the difficulty Paul faces stepping into the ring against such a seasoned opponent.

What could happen in Miami

Even if Paul lands a solid punch on Joshua, Porter insists it should be appreciated for what it is, given Joshua’s age and recent challenges against other heavyweights.

Regardless of the outcome, Porter is clear: Joshua is heavily favored, and a Paul upset remains highly unlikely. “No matter what happens, deal with it. Even if Jake Paul shocks the world and wins, it’s a big ask,” Porter concluded.

