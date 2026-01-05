Raiders fire Pete Carroll: What was his record and contract in Las Vegas?

The Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to relieve Pete Carroll from the head coaching duties, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. After a first -and last- season with the team, the former Super Bowl champion coach won’t be back with the team.

Carroll and the Raiders ended with a 3-14 record, the worst in the NFL. In fact, the Raiders will have the first pick in the draft. As for his contract, Carroll signed a three-year, $45 million deal. Now, the Raiders owe him roughly $30 million.

The Raiders also had an awful recent history regarding the head coach. Since 2021, they’ve had four different head coaches. First it was Jon Gruden, who then was fired and it’s still an ongoing process. Then they tried the Josh McDaniels experiment, which was just bad. Antonio Pierce then was hired as interim, and then appointed as official coach but didn’t work either. Now, Pete Carroll lasted a year.

Tom Brady will spearhead the new HC hunt

Adam Schefter also reported that Brady and Raiders general manager John Spytek will take the duties of finding the team’s next head coach. Brady is not a fan of losing football games, so the intensity in this search will be at an all-time high. Also, Spytek’s seat might be in jeopardy, so he will also try to nail the new signing.

Tom Brady, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Brady got his minority stake thanks at a premium value because majority owner Mark Davis wanted to get a new culture going into the team. It’s time to use that to get a new head coach.

The Raiders have too many holes to fill

The head coach is one of them, but it’s not the only one. The Raiders need to decide if they trust Geno Smith one more year or not. They also need huge help in the offensive line, offensive coordinator and defensive backs.

The fact is that they need to get huge investments and nail pretty much all the decisions they do in this NFL offseason. Also, the fact that they play in a hugely competitive division like the AFC West makes this an even more uphill battle.