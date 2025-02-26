Terence Crawford, one of the few boxers to achieve undisputed status in two weight divisions alongside Oleksandr Usyk, recently shared his thoughts on a potential rematch between Usyk and Daniel Dubois. Both Crawford and Usyk stand as dominant figures in boxing today, having unified titles across multiple weight classes.

Usyk, beyond his two-division dominance, boasts an Olympic gold medal and remains undefeated as a professional. However, his 2023 bout against Dubois sparked controversy. A body shot from Dubois sent Usyk to the canvas, but the referee ruled it a low blow, giving Usyk time to recover before stopping Dubois in the ninth round.

Since then, Dubois has captured the IBF title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk and defended it against Anthony Joshua, establishing himself as a legitimate contender for a rematch. With both fighters pursuing undisputed glory, a second showdown would be a high-stakes event.

In an interview with Seconds Out, Crawford was asked about a potential Usyk vs. Dubois rematch. His response was swift and unwavering: “That’s my boy. Yes. Usyk [is the best heavyweight in the world]. He already won, I favor Usyk.” Crawford’s stance reaffirms his confidence in the Ukrainian champion’s superiority.

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crawford’s perspective and the rematch debate

A second clash between Usyk and Dubois would generate significant intrigue, pitting two fighters in their prime against each other. While Usyk’s technical mastery is widely acknowledged, some believe Dubois would be better prepared in a rematch, having gained confidence from recent victories. The controversy surrounding their first fight only adds another layer to the debate.

Crawford, with his vast experience and deep understanding of the sport, remains convinced that Usyk would once again prevail. His assessment, based on Usyk’s track record and the outcome of their first encounter, strengthens the perception of Usyk as the clear favorite. However, boxing remains unpredictable, and a rematch could deliver a different outcome.

Is a Usyk-Dubois rematch on the horizon?

The possibility of a second Usyk-Dubois fight continues to fuel speculation among boxing fans. With Crawford lending his voice to the conversation, the anticipation for a potential rematch only grows.