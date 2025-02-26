Oscar De La Hoya, drawing from his experience both in the ring and as a promoter, has issued a bold prediction for the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Scheduled for September in Las Vegas, this clash of titans promises to be a historic event, with Canelo’s unified super middleweight titles on the line. Crawford, aiming to secure a fifth world title, will challenge Canelo in what many consider the Mexican superstar’s home turf.

Crawford, fresh off a victory over Israil Madrimov at junior middleweight, has demonstrated his ambition to conquer new weight divisions. However, his performance against Madrimov, while victorious, was seen by some as less than convincing. De La Hoya, who once worked closely with Canelo Alvarez during the early stages of his career, has been closely following the trajectories of both fighters.

In an interview with FightHype, De La Hoya analyzed Crawford’s chances against Canelo, delivering a clear verdict. While he acknowledged Crawford’s technical prowess, De La Hoya believes Canelo’s physical advantages will be the deciding factor in the fight. “Look, fighter versus fighter and talent, obviously Crawford is the craftier boxer, but Canelo has the size, he has the power, and it’s like [Bob] Arum said—he’ll run right through him,” De La Hoya stated.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the first round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

He added, “It’ll be a tough fight, but stylistically, yeah, it’ll be one-sided for maybe, let’s say, seven rounds. Then Canelo starts attacking, attacking. He takes it to deep waters, and the power will eventually be too much. Will it be a great fight? Will it be a huge event? Absolutely.”

The road to the showdown: Canelo’s title defense

Before facing Terence Crawford, Canelo will have the opportunity to solidify his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion. On May 3, he is set to face William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in an IBF title bout. A victory over Scull would further elevate the stakes and excitement for the September clash with Crawford.

Canelo vs. Crawford: Who will emerge victorious?

De La Hoya’s prediction has added fuel to the ongoing debate about who will come out on top in this highly anticipated matchup. The central question remains: Can Crawford’s technical brilliance overcome Canelo’s power and size? The boxing world is eagerly awaiting this duel, which promises to be one of the most thrilling fights of the year.