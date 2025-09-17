Terence Crawford offers measured response on possibility of immediate rematch with Canelo Alvarez

The boxing world is abuzz following Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Canelo Alvarez, as the unbeaten star claimed the super middleweight crown with a lopsided unanimous decision in Las Vegas. Despite the historic victory, Crawford has offered little insight into his immediate plans, leaving fans and pundits speculating on what comes next.

Crawford, who now boasts a perfect 42-0 record, is reportedly considering options both at 168 lbs and a return to his former welterweight division. With several high-profile challengers potentially waiting in line, the Nebraska native remains cautious about his next steps.

The timing of his comeback is further complicated by the need to recover physically and mentally after a taxing title fight. Speaking with ESPNmx, Crawford emphasized taking things slowly before discussing future bouts.

Will Crawford rematch Canelo Alvarez?

When asked about an immediate rematch, Crawford kept his answer brief and noncommittal. “I don’t know, we shall see,” Crawford said. “I’m talking with my team, and you know, I’m only two days fresh from a fight. I’m just gonna go home and relax, I got a birthday in two weeks, and I’m just gonna enjoy my victory for now.”

Canelo Alvarez (L) takes a punch from Terence Crawford. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Though speculation surrounds a possible re-match, Crawford’s primary focus appears to be on recovery and future career planning rather than rushing back into another high-stakes bout.

Canelo Alvarez’s next steps

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez, who took his 68th professional ring walk against Crawford, is reportedly considering a two-fight deal with promoter Turki Alalshikh to fight in the Middle East. While Canelo suffered a setback in Las Vegas, he has made it clear that retirement is not imminent, and lucrative opportunities remain on the table.

Fans will continue to watch closely, as both fighters navigate post-fight negotiations and career decisions. Crawford’s cautious approach suggests that any immediate rematch with Canelo is far from finalized, keeping the boxing world in suspense.

