Why did Terence Crawford give Canelo Alvarez his champion belts back?

Terence Crawford became the undisputed super middleweight champion on Saturday night after beating Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, in the post fight pressers, it was seen that the new champ gave the titles back to the former king. Why did that happen?

Well, Crawford returned the belts to Canelo as a sign of respect, but also because those are custom made. Meaning, Crawford will eventually receive new ones made to fit him properly, instead of having the ones made for Canelo’s size.

By doing it publicly, Crawford displayed respect for the former champ, who held the belts for nearly five years. After the fight, both boxers were very complementary of each other.

Crawford is cementing his legacy

Crawford is undoubtedly one of the best boxers ever, but can even make a case to be the best boxer of this era. His resume and accolades put him in the argument, but his win against Canelo, paired with his win against Errol Spence Jr. really cemented him as one of the best boxers ever.

Sitting with a 42-0 record and 31 KOs, Crawford has fought the cream of the crop and has always found a way to not only win, but always look as the clear superior boxer. He KO’d Spence and put on a clinic against Canelo.

Canelo had big praise for Crawford

Not many have been able to share the squared circle with Canelo and beat him. In fact, just three men have accomplished that. Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol and now Crawford are the only ones to achieve so.

When asked about his opponents, Canelo said Crawford is “way better” than Floyd Mayweather, who is widely regarded as a top 5 boxer of all time. Hence, these are big words endorsing one of the most underrated fighters in Crawford.