Terence Crawford’s camp issues a clear response regarding immediate fights against David Benavidez and Jaron “Boots” Ennis

Terence Crawford cemented his place among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world after defeating Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas.

The victory earned Crawford the undisputed Super Middleweight title, adding a historic third division to his already impressive resume. Following the win, attention quickly turned to potential next fights for the undefeated champion.

Instead of providing concrete plans, Crawford emphasized rest and recovery after one of the biggest bouts of his career. When asked about a potential showdown against David Benavidez, Crawford’s head trainer, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, made the team’s stance clear on Fight Hub TV.

Crawford’s team confirms immediate fight decisions

Crawford’s head trainer, provided a clear update on their immediate plans: “No, we ain’t doing that fight. No, we’re not going to vacate the belts. We’re just going to sit where we need to sit for a minute, and then get back in the gym, and do our thing,” McIntyre explained.

Benavidez, 30-0 with 24 knockouts, currently holds the WBA regular Light Heavyweight title but has competed mainly at Super Middleweight, capturing titles in 2017 and 2022. Though fans speculated about a matchup with Crawford, Alvarez ultimately took that fight first, leaving Benavidez out of contention for now.

What’s next for Crawford?

Crawford, 42-0 with 31 knockouts, is the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight divisions. Questions remain about his next move, especially considering his earlier statement that he will not return to Welterweight to face WBA champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis, who is 34-0 with 30 knockouts.

With fights against Benavidez and Ennis effectively off the table, speculation about a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is increasing. Crawford’s team appears focused on maintaining his dominance and maximizing recovery before plotting the next career-defining challenge.

