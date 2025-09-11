Canelo Alvarez shares two-word verdict on Jaron Ennis sparring before Terence Crawford fight

It’s fight week in Las Vegas, and Canelo Alvarez has provided a glimpse into the work behind the scenes as he prepares for one of the biggest bouts of his career. Just days before putting his undisputed super-middleweight championship on the line against Terence “Bud” Crawford, the Mexican superstar revealed the key role that Jaron “Boots” Ennis played in his training camp.

Canelo has a long history of picking top-tier sparring partners ahead of marquee fights, and this camp was no different. By bringing in the undefeated Ennis, widely regarded as one of boxing’s brightest young talents, he ensured that he was tested by speed, skill, and versatility similar to what Crawford brings into the ring.

In speaking with reporters, the 35-year-old champion summed up his sparring with Ennis in just two words: “really good.” But as Canelo explained, the work went far beyond simple rounds in the gym—it tied into a family history dating back more than a decade.

Canelo’s choice of sparring partner

Fresh off his victory over Cuba’s William Scull in May, where he unified the IBF world title with his existing WBC, WBA, and WBO straps, Canelo entered camp with one mission: to replicate Crawford’s unique style. Ennis, known for his ability to switch stances, explosive hand speed, and defensive sharpness, was the ideal choice.

“Yeah, more than one time [we sparred] and he helped me really good, and I’m very grateful with him,” Canelo said to FightHubTV. “He’s very similar to Crawford—he switches guards too, he’s fast and he’s a pretty good fighter, so I worked really good with him.”

History, respect between Canelo and the Ennis family

The Mexican great was quick to highlight the respect he has for the Ennis family. “We have history because 14 years ago his older brother helped me… that’s why we have history with the Ennis family,” Álvarez noted.

The stakes against Terence Crawford

Now, Canelostands on the brink of adding another monumental name to his résumé. A victory over Crawford at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas would further solidify his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

For Canelo, the sparring with Ennis represents more than just technical drills—it symbolizes readiness. The champion knows Crawford presents a unique challenge: a fighter who blends speed, ring IQ, and adaptability in ways few opponents can match.