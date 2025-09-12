The atmosphere at Thursday’s press conference for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford showdown was electric, but it quickly escalated into a heated debate. With the spotlight on Las Vegas and the blockbuster undisputed title defense looming this weekend, Canelo Alvarez made his voice heard in front of the world.

As the event progressed following the undercard bouts, host Max Kellerman began lauding UFC president Dana White, suggesting that MMA was surpassing boxing in popularity. His remarks, intended to highlight White’s success, drew immediate attention from Canelo, who wasn’t willing to let boxing’s status be questioned.

The press room bristled with tension as the Mexican star leaned into the microphone. Crawford, standing nearby, nodded in agreement, emphasizing the weight of Alvarez’s point. The confrontation reminded fans that despite MMA’s rise, boxing’s legacy and cultural impact remain firmly intact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Dana White really overshadow boxing in the modern era?

Kellerman, speaking as part of the Netflix broadcast team, proclaimed: “Dana White is the greatest combat sports promoter in my lifetime. Boxing’s not as popular as it used to be anymore, right? UFC is really popular. That’s because of Dana White. He built something like the NBA. Stop booing, because he’s about to do it again, for boxing now.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Canelo immediately countered: “Hey Max, boxing is always bigger. Don’t say boxing is not big enough. Respect for other sports. Great job and everything, but boxing is boxing.” Crawford added: “No lies.” The exchange underscored the enduring debate between boxing and MMA fans, while also reaffirming Canelo’s role as a global ambassador for the sport.

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez shares two-word verdict on Jaron Ennis sparring before Terence Crawford fight

What makes Canelo vs Crawford boxing’s biggest event this year?

The stakes for Saturday’s clash could not be higher. Canelo will defend his undisputed super-middleweight crown against Crawford, who has moved up 14 pounds to meet his rival at 168 lbs. Victory for Crawford would make him the first male three-weight undisputed champion of the modern era, while Canelo seeks to solidify his legacy as one of boxing’s greats.

Advertisement

The spectacle has already shattered records. The event’s gate ranks as the third-largest in boxing history and the largest ever for a combat sports stadium. Combined, Canelo and Crawford are expected to earn around $200 million, highlighting the financial and cultural magnitude of the fight.

SurveyWho will emerge victorious in the Alvarez vs Crawford showdown? Who will emerge victorious in the Alvarez vs Crawford showdown? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

With history on the line, Canelo vs. Crawford promises to be more than a contest—it is a defining moment for boxing in the modern combat sports landscape. Fans around the world will tune in Saturday night to witness a clash that transcends rivalry and cements legacies.