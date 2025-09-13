Trending topics:
Boxing

Where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford live in the USA: 2025 boxing match

Canelo Alvarez fight against Terence Crawford for the for the undisputed super middleweight title. Here's all the key information, including the date, start time, and how fans in the USA can watch or stream the event live.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off
Canelo Alvarez will battle Terence Crawford in a super middleweight boxing championship match. This guide covers all the essential details for this high-profile clash, including the date, start time, and where to watch or stream it live in the United States.

Canelo Alvarez aims to further cement his legendary status as he defends all four of his super middleweight titles. The undisputed champion steps into the ring against one of the most seasoned fighters in boxing today, Terence Crawford.

At 37, Crawford enters with a perfect 41-0 record, seeking a career-defining victory that could reshape his legacy. This clash promises high stakes, intense action, and a showdown that boxing fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight take place?

This highly anticipated super middleweight boxing showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is set for this Saturday, September 13, at 11:30 PM (ET).

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) poses with Terence Crawford – Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 PM
CT: 10:30 PM
MT: 9:30 PM
PT: 8:30 PM

How much will Terence Crawford make for fight vs Canelo Alvarez?

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford in the USA

You can watch the 2025 boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in the United States on Netflix.

