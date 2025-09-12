How much will Terence Crawford make for fight vs Canelo Alvarez?

The fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will gather boxing fans around the world for one of the best fights ever. These are two of the best boxers in the generation and naturally, everyone is wondering about the paychecks. In Crawford’s case, the answer is really clear.

Crawford stated that he took the fight for $10 million. As he said it himself, “I’m doing it for the opportunity, baby. The legacy outweighs the money.” For Crawford, it’s all for the love of the game.

The paygap between Crawford and Canelo is crazy. Canelo will do 10 times more than Crawford for this bout. Yes, Canelo is the biggest star, but Crawford is also a household name.

Crawford has a realistic chance at beating Canelo

While the odds have Canelo as the favorite to win the fight, Crawford is a live underdog to take it all. Canelo is more of a flat-flooted fighter nowadays and Crawford has a reach advantage and knows how to move very cleverly inside the ring. That’s his advantage in this fight, his movement and ring IQ.

Canelo is a good counter-puncher so Crawford must be careful in overextending. His combinations are great, but Canelo’s timing could be troublesome if Crawford’s rhythm is off.

What’s the undercard of Canelo vs. Crawford?

Canelo vs. Crawford is obviously the main event, but the rest of the card has some intriguing names. From veterans to some of the sport’s biggest prospects, the fight card is really good:

