Blue Devils enjoy Caleb Foster’s return on the road to the Elite 8

The fragile foot injury that sidelined him was managed in record time. Caleb Foster returned to the court ahead of schedule and emerged as one of the key players in the Duke Blue Devils‘ victory over St. John’s.

“I tried to do whatever I could do to help win,” he said, per CBS Sports once the game concluded. His comeback was originally slated for a potential Final Four appearance—but against all odds, Foster returned earlier than expected.

Foster put up a total of 11 points and 3 rebounds in the 80-75 victory. Now, the bar is set even higher as they prepare to face UConn.

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Scheyer surprised by Foster’s early return

Foster’s recovery has been unprecedented. A fracture in one of his feet and subsequent surgery suggested he would need more time before returning. His coach, however, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this situation.

Caleb Foster #1 of the Duke Blue Devils.

“To be honest, he had no business playing tonight — 99 percent of guys do not come back to play under the circumstances of what’s happened to him,” Blue Devils coach said, per the Associated Press. “It was incredible the way he willed us.”

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Boozer praises teammates’ efforts

Getting past the tough hurdle of St. John’s was no easy task—and it certainly wasn’t. A team that was physically well-prepared proved to be more than a worthy opponent for the Blue Devils.

“They’re one of the most physical teams we played all year. It’s something we talked about every single day, just their physicality, their pressure,” Cameron Boozer said. “I thought we did a pretty good job overall. We had some stretches where we gave them a run with turnovers, but through the game overall we did a pretty good job weathering the storm.”

On the road to the Final Four

The Duke Blue Devils are set to face UConn in a high-stakes Elite Eight matchup this Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, serving as the East Regional Final.