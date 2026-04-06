When was the last time Michigan won a National Championship in basketball?

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball has won just one national championship in program history, capturing the title in the 1988-89 season. Since then, the Wolverines haven’t been able to add another championship during March Madness, despite multiple deep runs and close calls.

Michigan has finished as runner-up six times. After winning it all in 1989, the program returned to the national title game four more times but fell short against powerhouse programs like Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball, North Carolina Tar Heels, Louisville, and Villanova Wildcats.

Despite those setbacks, Michigan has remained a consistently competitive program. Over the past decade, the Wolverines have reached the postseason five times and came close again in the 2025-26 season, making another run to the national championship game.

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How many national titles does Dusty May have?

Dusty May has yet to win a national championship, either with Michigan or any other program. However, he has made an immediate impact since arriving for the 2024-25 season, leading the Wolverines to the Sweet Sixteen in his first year and previously winning a Conference USA tournament title with another program.

Dusty May on constructing his roster through the portal.



“I think we are all better in certain situations than others… When the OKC Thunder won the Finals last year, I wasn’t judging them because SGA was drafted by the Clippers or because they signed Isaiah Hartenstein as a… pic.twitter.com/sfI0nhi8f4 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 5, 2026

May has posted two strong seasons at Michigan. In his first year, the team went 27-10, followed by an impressive 36-3 campaign. The Wolverines hadn’t reached the 30-win mark since the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons under John Beilein. Since 1908, Michigan has recorded 30 or more wins in just six seasons.

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Beyond national championships, Michigan has also found success in the Big Ten Conference. The program owns four conference tournament titles, most recently in 2025 under May, along with 16 regular-season championships, including the 2026 title after a nearly five-year drought.