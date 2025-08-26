Kiyan Anthony gets another huge NIL deal

After a remarkable high school career, Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, is set to start his collegiate journey with the Syracuse Orange, the same program his father represented and led to the 2003 national college basketball championship.

Anthony has made noise for a minute. His performances at Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) turned a lot of heads and made top schools such as Ohio State, USC, Auburn, and Florida State, among others, show interest in the shooting guard.

The No. 36 player on ESPN’s 100 list committed to Syracuse to continue to build on his father’s legacy. While he prepares for his freshman season, Kiyan continues to make moves off the court, as he recently added another notable company to his list of NIL deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kiyan Anthony signs NIL deal with denim brand

On Friday, Kiyan Anthony shared a series of pictures on his Instagram profile to announce he was joining the American Eagle lineup. He wore a white T-shirt with brown trousers and white sneakers, and then added a denim hoodie over the shirt.

This is another major addition to Anthony’s NIL deals, which also include One Way Clothing, PSD Underwear, Nerf, and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to On3, his deals are valued at around $1.1 million.

Advertisement

Anthony is one of the best 40 players of his class, and the next step in his journey could take his game to the next level. He still has a lot of room for improvement, but the kid is on the right track to make it to the NBA.