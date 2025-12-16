Messi and Lewandowski to join forces? Former Poland international links Barcelona star with Inter Miami

While the MLS is on break, European leagues continue full throttle. Even so, many are already speculating about potential moves in the near future, with one of the most intriguing being Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski potentially joining Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

The explosive news was revealed by former Polish national team player Marek Jóźwiak during a recent appearance on Moc Futbolu. He hinted that Inter is reportedly looking for a home for him and his family in Miami, suggesting a potential move.

“Inter Miami – they were looking for a home for Robert Lewandowski. I received a message from someone who is very knowledgeable about these matters,” Jóźwiak revealed.

Although Lewandowski is currently competing with his team in La Liga, his contract with Barcelona runs through mid-2026, making it plausible that he could be looking for a new destination.

Lionel Messi of Argentina is challenged by Robert Lewandowski of Poland.

Lewandowski’s numbers at Barcelona

Since his arrival at FC Barcelona in 2022, Robert Lewandowski has established himself as the club’s offensive focal point, delivering elite production through the 2025 season. Across 177 appearances, the prolific Polish striker has netted an impressive 112 goals, maintaining his status as one of Europe’s top finishers.

His contributions have been instrumental in securing silverware for the Catalan giants, including two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cup trophies, cementing his successful tenure at the club.

A replacement for Luis Suarez?

The acquisition of Robert Lewandowski would provide Inter Miami with a proven, elite goal-scorer, offering a potential solution to a major roster question. His arrival could effectively mitigate the potential departure of Luis Suarez, whose future with The Herons remains unconfirmed.

Lewandowski’s consistent world-class production ensures that if Suarez moves on, the team will immediately fill that pivotal No. 9 role with another legendary striker.

Messi vs. Lewandowski showdown

During the 2022 Qatar World Cup match between Argentina and Poland, a highly publicized, spicy encounter occurred between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The tension stemmed from controversial comments Lewandowski made following the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which was ultimately won by Messi. This off-field drama spilled onto the pitch, manifesting in a notable, terse moment between the two star players during their group stage clash.