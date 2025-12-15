Trending topics:
Davante Adams injury update: Rams receive encouraging news ahead of matchup against the Seahawks

An injured Davante Adams is not good news, but the most recent update on what could be his hamstring injury might clarify things somewhat for the Los Angeles Rams, who are anxiously awaiting the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Richard Tovar

Davante Adams wide receiver of the Los Angeles Rams
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesDavante Adams wide receiver of the Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams is currently suffering from a hamstring injury that has all Los Angeles Rams fans concerned. However, according to a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the season is not over for the wide receiver, who has 14 touchdowns this year.

“Source on Davante Adams’ hamstring flare-up: ‘Week to week. He has been nursing it for a while.’ He’s been limited in practices with a hamstring issue for multiple weeks, re-aggravated it Sunday. He’ll rest with hopes of returning soon,” Fowler reported on X.

Adams is currently the second-best receiver the Rams have, so losing him entirely before the game against the Eagles is not an option. His 789 receiving yards demonstrate how valuable he has been to the offense, and he also leads the team in touchdowns, surpassing Nacua and Parkinson, who have 12 touchdowns combined.

Who could replace Adams against the Eagles?

The options are not few; the Rams have several receivers ready for the game against the Eagles to potentially replace Adams. One of them is Jordan Whittington, who has contributed 152 yards on 17 receptions this season.

Xavier Smith is another name that could be added to the list to help the team in the game, with 11 receptions for 173 yards this season. Tutu Atwell will likely see more minutes on the field, as he has one touchdown, 5 receptions, and 173 yards this season, making him a potential key contributor for the Rams.

NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure postseason on Sunday?

NFL playoff clinching scenarios: What do Broncos, Patriots, Rams need to secure postseason on Sunday?

As the report indicates, Adams has played through limitations for part of the season, but as a veteran, he has managed to stand out among his younger teammates and will likely be able to play at least one of the final games of the regular season.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
