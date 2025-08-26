Mark Pope gets real on the challenges of the new college basketball era

College basketball has evolved in recent years, and many athletes, coaches and programs have learned how to navigate the modern era of the competition. Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope has watched these changes firsthand, which has prompted him to have a clear approach when it comes to coaching.

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals have revolutionized the way athletes view their careers and how programs recruit top prospects. Pope works for one of the most iconic programs in college basketball, admitting that all the changes present challenges for coaches.

Ahead of his second season with the Wildcats, following a 24-12 (10-8 in conference) record, Pope is preparing his players for both on- and off-court challenges.

Mark Pope gets honest about challenges of NIL era

Analyst Jeff Goodman shared a quote from Mark Pope regarding the new era of the sport. Pope believes that all the changes, including the transfer portal and the NIL deals, have added more challenges to coaches and players.

“I believe it’s the greatest time to be a college coach,” Pope said. “It’s the most challenging, but also the most rewarding. The players need us more than ever before.”

Pope returned to his alma mater for the 2024-25 season. He took over from John Calipari, but filling the shoes of his predecessor isn’t the only challenge he’s faced so far.

The Wildcats remain a dangerous team in the SEC, but it remains to be seen if they are able to have a deep run in the NCAA tournament.