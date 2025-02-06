Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Ace Bailey explains how Dylan Harper makes him better

Ace Bailey is a star on his own, but he knows that Dylan Harper can take his game to another level.

By Ernesto Cova

Dylan Harper #2
© Ed Mulholland/Getty ImagesDylan Harper #2

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got their other star back. Dylan Harper, who had been out and struggling with an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks, was finally able to return.

It wasn’t much of a coincidence to see Rutgers being back to their best with him on the court and back to full strength, and they even took down No. 23 Illinois in a big upset win.

Harper has been deemed one of the best prospects in college basketball. That’s his fellow future NBAer, Ace Bailey, wanted to give him his flowers and talk about how he makes it easier for him to be at his best.

Ace Bailey raves about Dylan Harper’s impact

It opens up a lot for us, I mean can’t double me,” Bailey said. “I mean once he gets downhill, he can attack the rim, put pressure on the rim any time, kick out. I mean he’s 6-foot-6 and he can rebound, so just having another person out there to rebound, open up, playmaker, get us open, attack at the same time that’s good.”

It’s nice to see that Harper, who’s projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, still chose to keep fighting and play through an ankle injury. Other players in his position would’ve opted not to play anymore.

Rutgers can still make it to the NCAA Tournament, but it will be easier said than done. Even so, with this kind of talented duo, you have to like their chances against anybody.

