NCAAB News: Ace Bailey named to prestigious award after upset over Illinois

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have two legitimate superstars. Ace Bailey, however, stands out from the rest of the pack, as he helped the team stay afloat while Dylan Harper was out with an injury.

Bailey, who’s drawn comparisons to NBA legends like Kevin Durant, is averaging 20.2 points per game (No. 11 in the nation), and might even break the program’s all-time freshman scoring record.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him being nominated to the prestisgious Julius Erving award. The trophy, named after ‘Dr. J,’ is given to the best small forward in college basketball.

Ace Bailey named to Julius Erving award shortlist

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Julius Erving Award and Rutgers men’s basketball’s Airious “Ace” Bailey was named to the list,” read the satement. “The annual Julius Erving Award, named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.”

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

This speaks volumes about his tremendous talent and impact on the Scarlet Knights. That’s also why he could even challenge Cooper Flagg as the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Of course, Bailey isn’t a perfect prospect by any means. His shot selection, a tendency to play hero ball, and apparent unwillingness to get others involved are major concerns.