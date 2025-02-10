Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Ace Bailey named to prestigious award after upset over Illinois

Ace Bailey's stellar freshman season continues, and he's now a finalist for a very prestigious award.

By Ernesto Cova

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
© Candice Ward - GettyAce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have two legitimate superstars. Ace Bailey, however, stands out from the rest of the pack, as he helped the team stay afloat while Dylan Harper was out with an injury.

Bailey, who’s drawn comparisons to NBA legends like Kevin Durant, is averaging 20.2 points per game (No. 11 in the nation), and might even break the program’s all-time freshman scoring record.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him being nominated to the prestisgious Julius Erving award. The trophy, named after ‘Dr. J,’ is given to the best small forward in college basketball.

Advertisement

Ace Bailey named to Julius Erving award shortlist

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Julius Erving Award and Rutgers men’s basketball’s Airious “Ace” Bailey was named to the list,” read the satement. “The annual Julius Erving Award, named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.”

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Advertisement

This speaks volumes about his tremendous talent and impact on the Scarlet Knights. That’s also why he could even challenge Cooper Flagg as the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Of course, Bailey isn’t a perfect prospect by any means. His shot selection, a tendency to play hero ball, and apparent unwillingness to get others involved are major concerns.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

    ALSO READ

    Saints icon Drew Brees reveals what sets Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apart from the rest
    NFL

    Saints icon Drew Brees reveals what sets Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apart from the rest

    Dallas Mavericks fear the worst as new addition Anthony Davis suffers injury
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks fear the worst as new addition Anthony Davis suffers injury

    NCAAB News: NBA team withdraws from Cooper Flagg race
    College Basketball

    NCAAB News: NBA team withdraws from Cooper Flagg race

    NCAAB News: Dylan Harper responds to LeBron James’ epic shout-out
    College Basketball

    NCAAB News: Dylan Harper responds to LeBron James’ epic shout-out

    Better Collective Logo