NCAAB News: Analysts reveal Ace Bailey's biggest improvement

Rutgers star continues to impress, and even in spite of his team's struggles, his draft stock could keep rising.

By Ernesto Cova

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
© Candice Ward - GettyAce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been fairly disappointing this season. They have two of the projected top-three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, yet they’re just 10-9 for the season and 3-5 in conference play.

Even so, both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey seem to be getting better and more comfortable as the days go by. That was particularly evident in their narrow loss to Penn State.

Despite the setback, Bailey dominated with 30 points and seven rebounds. That’s why several NBA Draft analysts took to social media to rave about how much he’s improved this year.

Analysts rave about Ace Bailey after game vs. Penn State

“Ace Bailey has been great these last several games. Growing more composed as a decision maker, energy’s been there, and he continues to be truly gifted as a shotmaker… Huge night. 30 & 7 on 13/15 FG, 4/5 3FG vs Penn State,” Keandre Ashley of Hoop Intellect wrote.

ce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his slam dunk

ce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his slam dunk

Scouts from Point Made Basketball also took notice of Bailey’s big night vs. Penn State, headlining his strange combination of athleticism and size and his improved defensive IQ:

“He’s getting to his spot, making tough shots, and showcasing why he’s an ELITE scoring prospect with ideal size & athleticism for his position. He’s visibly improved his ability to make reads & passes, they wrote.

It’s never easy to predict whether a player will turn out to be a star in the NBA. But even if Bailey’s game isn’t as complete as others, he might have the highest upside in this class.

