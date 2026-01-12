49ers receive massive update on key player for Divisional Round matchup vs Seahawks amid George Kittle injury

The San Francisco 49ers are defying all odds right now. The fact that they are still alive, won a road playoff game and even overcame a George Kittle torn Achilles injury speaks volumes of their culture. As they prepare to visit the Seattle Seahawks, one name could actually be making his return from injury.

While reports say the 49ers haven’t cleared All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner to return for the game against Seattle, Warner says otherwise. “I’m ready whenever they’re ready,” Warner said on Ryen Russillo’s podcast. “Unfortunately, if it were just up to me, I’d be out there this weekend, but it’s unfortunately not that way. I’ve got to make sure I’m checking all the boxes, and everybody has to give me the OK before they let me go out there.”

It seems like the 49ers are the ones holding Warner back, and they’re been cautious despite being in a win-or-go-home situation against the Seahawks. Warner hasn’t played since Week 6 when he suffered a severe ankle injury.

The 49ers should consider giving Warner a go

Obviously, Warner has to go and check all the boxes to assure the team he is fit to play, but he is very important. Warner had 51 tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in only six games this season.

The four time All-Pro is widely regarded as the NFL‘s best linebacker. He alone is a game-wrecker due to his ability to read the game, his high IQ and his marvelous tackling. Another huge quality he has is how he covers the field.

The 49ers are looking for one more upset

The Seahawks are a touchdown favorite against the Niners for this game. However, at this point, you can’t count the 49ers out. Even if they don’t have George Kittle, Shanahan proved that he has a deep playbook to earn yards no matter what.

On the other side, they already beat the Seahawks this season. Albeit in Week 1, the 49ers must still feel capable of pulling off another upset. With an all-time high motivation, they will be dangerous.