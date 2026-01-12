NY Yankees keep hunting for reinforcements amid Cody Bellinger arrival rumors

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees remain two of the biggest storylines in this MLB offseason, even though the future for both sides is still uncertain. In the Bronx, they don’t want to waste any time and continue searching for new faces to add to their roster.

While no specific names have been officially confirmed, certain moves that could take place in the near future for the Yankees have surfaced. It seems that winning the World Series is a clear goal for this team in 2026.

“The Yankees are discussing trade possibilities involving at least four different position players,” the insider Jon Heyman revealed. While awaiting what may happen with Bellinger’s return, Aaron Boone clearly doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the days go by, it will be a matter of seeing which players might leave New York and, consequently, who could join Aaron Judge in the quest for a new championship for their trophy case.

Aaron Judge reacts after striking out.

Advertisement

Will Bellinger finally arrive in the Bronx?

The reunion between Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees has hit a significant roadblock as contract negotiations reach a tense impasse. While the front office remains keen on his versatile defense and left-handed power, the latest Yankees offer Cody Bellinger reportedly turned down was a five-year deal worth approximately $150–$160 million.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees may have deadline dates for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner and other targets

Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, are reportedly holding out for a seven-year commitment, leading the Yankees to begin exploring alternative stars like Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette as the gap between both sides remains unbridged.