Jeff McNeil makes something clear after leaving NY Mets to join A’s

The MLB offseason has been anything but quiet so far. Stars have moved to new teams, while several free agents still don’t have a confirmed destination. The New York Mets have found themselves in the spotlight, watching as Jeff McNeil ultimately sealed his move to the Oakland Athletics.

Leaving Queens is never easy—especially giving up the chance to play at Citi Field, a stadium that holds a special place in every Mets fan’s heart. Still, McNeil knows that what lies ahead promises to be just as bright.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things… The ball flies. Smaller ballpark, you’ve got to take advantage of those home games. Super excited. Hopefully, I can get some hits to drop and we can have a great year,” he said via Sleeper Athletics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This season, McNeil is making the move to the AL West after several years in the Big Apple. A new team, new aspirations, but the same goal as always: giving his best to help his teammates have a standout season.

Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Replacing McNeil won’t be easy

Following the trade of Jeff McNeil to the Athletics, Carlos Mendoza will likely lean on Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio to fill the void at second base for the 2026 season.

Advertisement

see also The NY Yankees offer Cody Bellinger reportedly turned down with NY Mets still in contention

Acuña, who batted .234 with 16 stolen bases in 2025, provides elite speed and defensive versatility, while Mauricio offers more power potential after recording 6 home runs and an 88 wRC+ in his limited 61-game return last year.

Advertisement

Additionally, the acquisition of veteran Marcus Semien provides a stable, Gold Glove-caliber solution for the middle infield as these younger prospects continue to develop.

Mets eye Kyle Tucker, but face competition

The New York Mets remain heavily engaged in the sweepstakes for star outfielder Kyle Tucker, viewing him as the perfect left-handed bat to protect Juan Soto in their 2026 lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Mets are pushing for a high-AAV deal, the Dodgers and Blue Jays join Mets in major move to pursue Tucker, with Toronto reportedly offering the long-term security he covets.

As all three teams have now held formal meetings with the free agent, the race has intensified into a high-stakes bidding war between the league’s most aggressive spenders.