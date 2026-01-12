Not NY Yankees: MLB insider names favorite to land Bo Bichette

Nothing ever comes easy for the New York Yankees. Or at least that’s the story of the MLB offseason. As they are in the mix of different bidding wars, it seems like they are losing the Bo Bichette one according to latest reports.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees have lost ground to the Phillies, who met today with Bo Bichette. “If I had to guess right now, I would say they [Phillies] are the favorite,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV.

The Phillies had a big start to the MLB offseason, trying to make moves on the roster. Then their flame dimmed down, but now it seems like they want to make the steal of the offseason by poaching Bichette right from under the Yankees’ nose.

Bichette is not the only bidding war the Yankees are in

Cody Bellinger played for the Yanks last season and he was impressive. Hence, other teams are trying to land him. More specifically, it’s the Yankees’ city nemesis, the New York Mets. Now, it seems like Bellinger would rather stay on the Bronx Bombers before leaving, but the length of the contract is still an issue.

Still, there are some factors that could make Bellinger stay with the Yankees over other teams. But, if the Yankees have learnt something this offseason and with the Phillies now trying to poach Bichette, is that nothing is done until the contract is signed. Hence, the team needs to get some urgency going and close the deals.

The Yankees have been slow but not naive

Yes, the Yankees want Bellinger back. Yes, they also know not re-signing him could be an absolute travesty, but they do have a contingency plan as Cody Bellinger’s return is not a guarantee.

The Yankees play in a very tough division. The AL East features the Blue Jays, who just went to the World Series, and the Red Sox, who lost Alex Bregman but are still trying to improve their roster.