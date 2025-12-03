NFL News: Aaron Rodgers star teammate drops bold statement on Mike Tomlin’s job amid growing rumors

The 2025 NFL season hasn’t been kind to Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following a deflating 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a loud buzz in The Burgh is calling for a head coaching change.

Rodgers and the Steelers have had a troubling year—to say the least. Though in position to fight for the AFC North title, Pittsburgh’s season has been far from a walk in the park. Ahead of Week 14 in the NFL, fans are growing impatient as the team sits just outside of the playoff picture with a 6-6 record. Hoping to calm the waters, wide receiver DK Metcalf addressed the media with a powerful comment on Tomlin.

“[Tomlin is] a man I hold in high regard with how he carries himself and how he takes a lot of criticism. He comes in here and he’s still a great leader. I understand the frustration, but calling for someone’s job is something I’m not up for,” Metcalf admitted, via ESPN’s reporter Brooke Pryor on X.

Despite the loud buzz, Tomlin remains confident he can right the ship in Pittsburgh. Hearing praiseful words come out of the mouths of leaders like Metcalf provides a big boost, too. The message is clear: the locker room is standing beside its head coach. When the tide gets tough for the Steelers, no one is pointing fingers at anybody; instead, they are determined to get back on track.

DK Metcalf warming up before a game at Acrisure Stadium

The numbers behind the Steelers’ struggles

Any fan who tunes into a Steelers game in the 2025 NFL season can see Rodgers and the rest of the offense have looked out of rhythm. It seems they are simply not clicking. For reference, among all teams with a .500 or better record, Pittsburgh has registered the fewest total yards on offense (3,522 total yards).

Rodgers and the Steelers have had their fair share of strong outings, yet they’ve been mixed with some very concerning performances. The inconsistency is what drives fans in Steel City crazy. Every week, the fanbase doesn’t know what to expect. Through 12 games, the offense averages 23.4 points per game, which puts it at 15th in the league.

Being in the middle of the rankings could indicate the Steelers have been average this season. That’s never what the fanbase wants to see from a team—especially one featuring stars like Metcalf, a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Rodgers, and being led by a Super Bowl-winning mastermind in Tomlin.

What’s next for the Steelers?

Tied with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North, the next matchup could prove decisive. In Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season, Rodgers and the Steelers will travel to Charm City for a pivotal meeting with Lamar Jackson and company.

The winner will take hold of first place in the division with four games to go in the campaign. According to NFL.com, the Steelers’ playoff odds would rise to 62% with a win over the Ravens. A loss in Maryland, on the other hand, would drop them to 17%.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh will meet again in the regular-season finale—this time at Acrisure Stadium. However, if a couple of results break their way, the Steelers could already clinch the divisional title before kickoff in Week 18.

Heated showdown in the cold elements

Rodgers and Pittsburgh must wipe away all memories from their past game as they head to Baltimore. After the Steelers struggled to put together drives during the cold afternoon game against the Bills, they will gear up to do it all over again in a bone-chilling environment at M&T Bank Stadium.

According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Sunday in Baltimore calls for a high of 42.8°F (6°C) and lows of about 26.6°F (−3°C). All signs indicate snow won’t be a factor when the Ravens and Steelers square off, though much can change until Sunday.

