NCAAB News: Dan Hurley gets real on falling in latest AP polls

The UConn Huskies continued their disappointing season on Friday night. They couldn’t get past the St. John’s Red Storms, dropping their fourth game in conference play this season.

That narrow loss was the Huskies’ seventh of the year. To make things even worse, they’ve now dropped down from the Top 25 AP poll for the first time in the past 53 weeks.

The Huskies were aiming for a three-peat this season, and that seems to be out of the question now. However, coach Dan Hurley isn’t ready to sound off the alarms just yet.

Dan Hurley isn’t ready to panic

“No one gets crowned in February,” Hurley said. “You know, there’s no crowns handed out for a while here. Obviously, in today’s world there’s going to be very quick reactions and all types of hot takes. You win a game at Marquette, you’re back and you’re the team that now, once they’re healthy, everyone’s gonna be afraid of. And then you lose a close game at home to a really good team [St. John’s, and you stink again.”

UConn coach Dan Hurley.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 in their last eight games, and things won’t get much easier when they hit the road to go against No. 24 Creighton. They’re no longer the team to beat.

Of course, their chances of winning three National Championships in a row were always slim, but most people expected more from the once-dominant Huskies this season.