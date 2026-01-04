Is Davante Adams playing today for Rams vs Cardinals in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed a stellar regular season, notwithstanding their five losses. With a commendable 11 victories in the NFL, the Rams have sustained their solid performance throughout the 2025 regular season, following their playoff appearance last year. They are now set to conclude Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Davante Adams is uncertain to play today for the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 18. According to the latest injury report, Adams is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Adams has been a standout player for the Rams this season, making a significant impact with a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 14 games. His performance has been instrumental to the team’s success.

The Rams are gearing up for the playoffs and need Adams, along with the rest of the roster, to be at the top of their game to tackle the upcoming challenges. The team is determined to advance beyond where they did in 2024, when they were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Rams’ injury report for this game

The Rams will be without three players for their game against the Cardinals: Kevin Dotson, Quentin Lake, and Josh Wallace. Additionally, several players, including Adams, are listed as questionable.

Here is the complete injury report for the Rams:

Davante Adams, WR, Hamstring – Questionable

Blake Corum, RB, Ankle – Questionable

Kevin Dotson, G, Ankle – Out

Tyler Higbee, TE, Ankle – Questionable

Alaric Jackson, T, Knee – Questionable

Quentin Lake, S, Elbow – Out

Omar Speights, LB, Ankle – Questionable

Josh Wallace, CB – Out

Kyren Williams, RB – Questionable

Cardinals’ injury report for this game

Conversely, the Cardinals are focused on their draft position for the 2026 NFL Draft, with a loss potentially benefiting them. While they aim to avoid ending the season with a loss, Arizona has reported just one player out for this game, with another listed as questionable.

Here are the two players on the Cardinals’ injury report:

Evan Brown, G – Out

Josh Sweat, LB, Ankle – Questionable

