NCAAB News: Dan Hurley makes hilarious joke about UConn star

The UConn Huskies may have gotten out of their slump, and that’s not great news for anybody else in college basketball. The No. 25 team took down No. 15 Baylor in a 76-72 thriller.

Notably, a lot of that had to do with Aidan Mahaney’s explosion, as he hit consecutive shots from beyond the arc in the first half to shift the game’s momentum in favor of the Huskies.

That moment will go down in history, as coach Dan Hurley made the rounds online for his reaction to the shots. As the Bears called a timeout and Mahaney headed to the bench, his coach headbutted him. When asked about him, the coach had a hilarious response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Hurley jokes about viral moment with Aidan Mahaney

“He punched me in the chest,” Hurley claimed. “That’s why I’m talking so slow. I think I might have cracked a rib.

Dan Hurley head coach of the UConn Huskies

Advertisement

Coach Hurley praises Mahaney’s impact

Following the triumph, Hurley tipped his hat to his sharpshooting, crediting him for his timely three-pointers and the emotional impact it had on the rest of his team.

Advertisement

“He rose like a phoenix out of the ashes today. I’m not sure if you saw that on the sideline today,” Hurley said. “That was important for him to have a moment like that. I think he saved us today in the first half. I think his season will start now for him. I think you’ll see a guy that’s going to give us what we hoped he would give us.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer makes worrisome admission about Cooper Flagg

see also NCAAB News: Dylan Harper officially challenges Cooper Flagg for top NBA draft spot

The Huskies’ road won’t get much easier in the upcoming days, though. They have a date with 7-1 Texas on Sunday before meeting No. 7 Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden.