NCAAB News: Dawn Staley has a hilarious response to halftime-adjustments question

SC Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley had some candid words when asked about her halftime adjustments.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

The No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks are back on track. That tough loss to the UConn Huskies is in the rearview mirror after an epic outing vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Commodores were an inferior team on paper, but star freshman Mikayla Blakes was coming off a 55-point performance, and she could’ve been a problem for Dawn Staley’s team.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case. The Gamecocks overcame a slow start to the game en route to an 82-54 win. When asked about the halftime tweaks she made to get the game out of reach, coach Staley was rather candid.

Dawn Staley snubs halftime adjustments in win over Vanderbilt

We really didn’t make any adjustments. What we did was make layups. We didn’t make as many layups as we did as we did in the first half. I thought we made multiple efforts in just rebounding and defending,” she said.

Well, sometimes, basketball is a simple sport, so it might be just like that. They weren’t making any shots, so they started making some, so they wound up winning the game.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing you can do against talent sometimes. The Gamecocks are one of the teams to beat for a reason, and teams like Vanderbilt have learned it the hard way.

