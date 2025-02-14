NCAAB News: Dawn Staley reveals the secret to her success

Dawn Staley has to be considered one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. If we consider his work with Team USA, we might even remove ‘college’ from the equation.

Of course, Staley has had her fair share of superstars under her tutelage, which is something that can never be overlooked. Nevertheless, that can only take a team somewhere.

Staley has excelled at bringing the best out of her athletes, and it takes a lot to handle all the pressure, ego, and different characters. That’s why she thinks it’s all about confidence.

Dawn Staley shares her coaching secrets

“I think what I do every day of the week, every time I work with young people, is — don’t judge me off of one conversation. Judge me over the time that I’ve interacted with you,” Staley said. “And that’s what young people want because they want you to trust them, and you want them to trust you.”

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Staley might not always come off as the most easygoing person, and she’s going to get on the players’ faces when needed. Then again, she’s also quite loving and caring.

Building legitimate relationships and bonds takes time. And judging by her résumé and accolades, it’s safe to say that she knows a thing or two about leading women.