Japanese pitching sensation has Phillies fans buzzing after intriguing social-media move

The MLB offseason is filled with rumors and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get moves going. There is a Japanese sensation that just made a social-media move that has the fanbase buzzing.

Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai followed Phillies star Zack Wheeler on Instagram. Needless to say, these moves are made in bunch, but fanbases are not ones to take this things calmly. Now, the Phillies could be looking to land the ace from overseas.

Imai is one of the best pitchers yet to be in the MLB and many teams are looking to land its services. Imai also follows Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres, and Paul Skenes of the Pirates. Now, the Pirates and Padres are not likely to spend big and the Yankees are not eager to do so either. Hence, the Phillies should have a realistic chance to land Imai.

There is one clear team that won’t land Imai

About three weeks ago, Tatsuya Imai dropped a quote that shocked the MLB world. If there is a team that lands all the top Japanese talents, it’s the Dodgers. However, Imai has no interest whatsoever in joining the Dodgers.

Instead of joining them, Imai said he would like to “take them down.” That’s a war declaration that states how Imai’s mentality is one of his biggest traits. He has the Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady mentality. Instead of joining the juggernaut, he wants to take down the powerhouse.

Are the Phillies ready to take down the Dodgers?

If that’s the mission of Imai, then the Phillies must give him the chance to beat the Dodgers. The Phillies were 96-66 the last season and won the NL East. They actually had a better record than the Dodgers.

As a matter of fact, they had the second-most wins in the MLB regular season. However, the Dodgers won the NLDS series 3-1 against the Phillies, which gives more motivation to Philadelphia to land Imai. He could be the difference factor.