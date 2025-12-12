NY Mets lose their shot at bringing back Edwin Diaz as he signs a $69M deal elsewhere

The New York Mets can officially say goodbye to Edwin Diaz. Fans should not expect his return, as he has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $69 million, putting an end to the ‘rumor’ that he might come back to help the team again.

The Dodgers made the signing official on social media, simply saying, “Welcome to Los Angeles, Edwin!,” which is a harsh blow for Mets fans who knew he was one of the team’s best pitchers, crucial for a potential 2026 postseason run. That path is now closed.

Many people wanted to see Diaz return to New York, especially considering that last season was his second-best with the Mets, posting a 1.63 ERA. Furthermore, it was his best season in terms of games won, with a 6-3 record, improving on his 6-4 mark from 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much will the Dodgers pay Diaz?

His contract with the Dodgers is for three years, meaning he will be paid $23 million annually. This is $3 million more than his salary with the Mets. However, taxes in California are slightly higher than those in New York, so he might end up netting a similar amount of money but with a different team.

Advertisement

With the Mets, Diaz accumulated $67.2 million in career earnings, making them the team that has paid him the most money so far. Naturally, the $69 million contract with the Dodgers will place that team first on his list of career earnings, but his contract is just beginning.

Advertisement

see also Edwin Diaz’s explanation for choosing the Dodgers might sting NY Mets fans

In any case, it is not the end of the world for the Mets. They still have time to look for new arms to bolster the bullpen. They now have enough salary cap space to analyze whom they can bring in for a lesser amount of money to try and fill the void left by Diaz.