NCAAB News: Dawn Staley rips referees after latest upset

Dawn Staley isn't the one to make excuses, but she wasn't happy with the officials after her team's latest setback.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

It’s never usual to see the South Carolina Gamecocks struggle. The reigning national champions have been dominant for most of Dawn Staley’s tenure, and they rarely make up any excuses.

Then again, the veteran head coach was far from satisfied with what she saw during the upset loss to the Texas Longhorns. More specifically, she was quite frustrated with the officials.

Shortly after the loss, the legendary coach didn’t mince her words about the referees, calling them out for not letting the players play and not making the game about themselves.

Dawn Staley calls out the referees

“People are here to see the players play,” Staley sentenced. “I know I can speak for (Texas coach) Vic (Schaefer) when it’s either or, our team or their team, let the players play. The viewership, the people wanna see the players make the plays and make them game. I’ll just say that.”

Eventually, the Gamecocks couldn’t hold their own after trailing early in the game. The game could’ve gone both ways, especially down the stretch, but the Longhorns took home a 66-62 victory.

Staley’s troops will now look to regroup and not leave anything on the referees’ hands. They have a tough date with the Florida Gators on Thursday, and they can’t afford another setback.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

