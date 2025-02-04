NCAAB News: Dylan Harper gets ultimate D1 honor despite injury

Despite having two of the most talented players in all of college basketball, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights still haven’t been able to find much success on the court this season.

Even so, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper continue to turn a lot of heads. Unfortunately, the latter has missed some time with an ankle injury, and he’s currently in a walking boot.

Nevertheless, analysts and committee members still know how good of a player he is. As announced by the program in a statement, he was just nominated for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the best point guard in Division I.

Dylan Harper gets Bob Cousy Award nomination

“Dylan Harper has had a stellar freshman season at Rutgers averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists-per-game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. The Franklin Lakes native has played in 19 games this season. Harper has had some unbelievable moments having the first triple-double at Rutgers since 1983 in the win over Columbia, hitting the game-winner against Seton Hall, and having back-to-back 35-point plus performances at the Player’s Era Tournament in Las Vegas. Harper is a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and won the NCAA’s National Player of the Week this season,” read the statement.

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dylan is currently projected as the second-best prospect entering the NBA this season, and for very good reasons. However, that also puts a question mark on his future with the program.

With his struggles with an ankle injury and a certain future in the league, Harper and his camp might decide to shut him down for the remainder of the season to prevent further injuries.