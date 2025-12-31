Travis Kelce makes something clear about Patrick Mahomes amid retirement rumors

Although this past season didn’t produce the desired results, it’s clear that recent years have been dominated in many ways by one of the most important duos in a long time. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have taken their connection to the highest level, not just on the field but off it as well.

In a recent conversation with Tony Gonzalez on Prime Sports, Kelce spoke about his relationship with the Chiefs’ current quarterback, amid ongoing rumors about the tight end’s future as an NFL player.

“He’s (Patrick Mahomes) family now. I think through all the hard work and all the family time that we’ve had outside the facility and outside the building, there’ll definitely never be a goodbye to him, It’ll just be like another day in the life with Patty Mahomes.” the TE said.

“What he’s been to my career up to this point, you can’t measure it. It’s all the little things that you see manifest out there onto the field that we’re working on every single week, every single offseason. When he came into the league, he took this thing by storm. It’s been a fun ride ever since he’s been at the helm.”

Travis Kelce (left) with Patrick Mahomes (right).

Is the Mahomes-Kelce duo coming to an end?

Since 2018, Chiefs Kingdom has celebrated everything Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have delivered. Countless touchdown passes, division titles, and, of course, Super Bowl rings.

During a recent press conference, No. 87 was asked about his situation, as there has been a lot of talk regarding his potential retirement. In the same conversation with Gonzalez, he reflected on the possible end of one of the most lethal duos the NFL has ever seen.

“That was a harsh reality when I got asked that. I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s a dark way to look at it.’ I think, I don’t know, I’ll always be able to go out there in the backyard slinging around with the old Texas gunslinger. But you know that day is going to come. If it’s already happened, I can feel pretty content with how many times he’s connected on the field with me and how much success and how much fun we’ve had playing this game.”