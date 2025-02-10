NCAAB News: Dylan Harper responds to LeBron James’ epic shout-out

Dylan Harper still hasn’t played a single second of NBA basketball, but he’s already turned a lot of heads. He was recently chosen as one of the best point guards in college basketball, and for good reasons.

Even though the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have struggled to find consistency this season, and even despite his ankle injury, Harper has looked like a future NBA star in the making.

That’s why even LeBron James tipped his hat to him recently. When asked about that, Harper, the son of NBA champion Ron Harper, was humbled and happy to hear James’ praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dylan Harper reacts to LeBron James’ praise

“It means a lot. That’s someone that I think, not just me, a lot of people look up to. Just watching how much he’s done for the game, everything he’s still put into it. He’s been playing for about 21, 22 years I mean, that’s hard to do in that league, great players. He just rises over the top,” Harper said. “I’ve known him for a little while now. Him and my dad are great friends, both from Ohio. So every time I get to see him, it’s a great time.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

The NBA is like a big family at times, and most players actually go way back with one another. That’s why they know what they’re capable of even before some scouts realize it.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Nepotism or not, Harper seems to have a bright future ahead of him. And if you don’t take our word for it, he already has LeBron James’ stamp of approval, and that should be more than enough.