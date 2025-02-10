Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Dylan Harper responds to LeBron James’ epic shout-out

NBA legend LeBron James had nothing but praise for Dylan Harper, and he was quite humbled by his words.

By Ernesto Cova

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesDylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dylan Harper still hasn’t played a single second of NBA basketball, but he’s already turned a lot of heads. He was recently chosen as one of the best point guards in college basketball, and for good reasons.

Even though the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have struggled to find consistency this season, and even despite his ankle injury, Harper has looked like a future NBA star in the making.

That’s why even LeBron James tipped his hat to him recently. When asked about that, Harper, the son of NBA champion Ron Harper, was humbled and happy to hear James’ praise.

Dylan Harper reacts to LeBron James’ praise

“It means a lot. That’s someone that I think, not just me, a lot of people look up to. Just watching how much he’s done for the game, everything he’s still put into it. He’s been playing for about 21, 22 years I mean, that’s hard to do in that league, great players. He just rises over the top,” Harper said. “I’ve known him for a little while now. Him and my dad are great friends, both from Ohio. So every time I get to see him, it’s a great time.”

leBron-James

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA is like a big family at times, and most players actually go way back with one another. That’s why they know what they’re capable of even before some scouts realize it.

Nepotism or not, Harper seems to have a bright future ahead of him. And if you don’t take our word for it, he already has LeBron James’ stamp of approval, and that should be more than enough.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

