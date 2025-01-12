Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: ESPN insider explains why Cooper Flagg is special

Even if Cooper Flagg doesn't become an NBA superstar, his skill set and approach to the game could still make him an elite role player.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
© Chris Coduto/Getty ImagesCooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

By Ernesto Cova

For years, Cooper Flagg has been deemed the best prospect in his NBA Draft class. He’s been at Duke for this season, and he’s been the most talked-about player in all of college basketball.

Of course, some argue that Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey have already piled up enough merits to take him down as the first-overall pick. Most insiders, however, still have him atop their rankings.

Notably, that includes ESPN expert Seth Greenberg. Talking on SportsCenter, the renowned analyst explained what sets Cooper Flagg apart from other players with ‘flashier’ games.

Advertisement

Cooper Flagg makes winning plays, says Seth Greenberg

“He impacts winning, it’s plain and simple. Everyone wants one of those Zion Williamson viral moments. He’s not all about viral moments. He’s about winning, he’s about making winning plays… The guy understands what it takes to put his team in position to win… Points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, he impacts winning,” Greenberg said.

cooper flagg

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to take the floor during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Advertisement

Of course, that sounds simple, but sometimes, the game of basketball is simple. Not all players focus on doing a little bit of everything, especially in today’s offensive-driven game.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

That’s why Flagg has such a high floor. Even if he doesn’t turn out to be the superstar he looks like, he does a little bit of everything well enough to be a valuable and impactful member of any winning team.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman makes bold admission ahead of clash vs Buckeyes in National Championship Game
College Football

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman makes bold admission ahead of clash vs Buckeyes in National Championship Game

NHL News: Patrick Kane breaks silence on Jonathan Toews' potential return to Blackhawks
NHL

NHL News: Patrick Kane breaks silence on Jonathan Toews' potential return to Blackhawks

NCAAB News: LeBron James' son Bryce reveals his favorite player, and it's not his father
College Basketball

NCAAB News: LeBron James' son Bryce reveals his favorite player, and it's not his father

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma reveals heartbreaking story about Diana Taurasi
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma reveals heartbreaking story about Diana Taurasi

Better Collective Logo