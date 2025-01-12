NCAAB News: ESPN insider explains why Cooper Flagg is special

For years, Cooper Flagg has been deemed the best prospect in his NBA Draft class. He’s been at Duke for this season, and he’s been the most talked-about player in all of college basketball.

Of course, some argue that Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey have already piled up enough merits to take him down as the first-overall pick. Most insiders, however, still have him atop their rankings.

Notably, that includes ESPN expert Seth Greenberg. Talking on SportsCenter, the renowned analyst explained what sets Cooper Flagg apart from other players with ‘flashier’ games.

Cooper Flagg makes winning plays, says Seth Greenberg

“He impacts winning, it’s plain and simple. Everyone wants one of those Zion Williamson viral moments. He’s not all about viral moments. He’s about winning, he’s about making winning plays… The guy understands what it takes to put his team in position to win… Points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, he impacts winning,” Greenberg said.

Of course, that sounds simple, but sometimes, the game of basketball is simple. Not all players focus on doing a little bit of everything, especially in today’s offensive-driven game.

That’s why Flagg has such a high floor. Even if he doesn’t turn out to be the superstar he looks like, he does a little bit of everything well enough to be a valuable and impactful member of any winning team.